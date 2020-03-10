Betty Mills

FARMINGTON -- Betty M. Mills, 89, of Park Hills passed away March 7, 2020, at her residence. She was born June 24, 1930, in Leadington. Betty was one of the Davis Girls from Esther High School. She loved her dog Latte, spending time with her family and enjoyed taking care of others. Decorating her home was her passion.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Emert and Blanche (Hardy) Davis; husband, Everett Mills; one son, Bruce Barton; three sisters, Lora Bowyer, Becky LaBruyere and Deborah Williams.

Betty is survived by her daughter, Terri Bacon and husband Rollin of Arcadia; six grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; one brother, Gerald Davis; three sisters, Mary McDaniel, Georgia Link and Billie Eakins.

A memorial visitation will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020, from 11 a.m. until the time of a Celebration of Life at 11:30 a.m. at the C.Z. Boyer & Son – Taylor Chapel in Farmington. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

C. Z. Boyer & Son - Taylor Chapel

111 E. Liberty St

111 E. Liberty St

Farmington, MO 63640

111 E. Liberty St

Farmington, MO 63640 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before Betty's Celebration of Life begins.