Betty Rose Bradley

HEBER SPRINGS, Ark. – Betty Rose (Helvey) Bradley, 81, passed into eternal peace, surrounded by her loving family in Heber Spring, Arkansas. Visitation will be held 12:30 p.m. until time of memorial service at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, April 23, 2023, at First Baptist Church, 201 North 4th Street in Heber Spring, Arkansas.

Betty is survived by Benny, her husband of 62 years; brothers, Jerry Helvey, and Bill Helvey; four children, Scott (Brenda) Bradley, Denise (Tom) Martin, Doug Bradley, and Lynn (Patty) Bradley; five grandchildren, Rachel (Chase) Mashburn, Ashley (Tanner) Bancorp, Bradley (Brook) Martin, Garett Bradley, and Kirstin Bradley; three great-grandchildren, Luke Mashburn, Caroline Rose Mashburn, and Alice Bacino. Many cousins, nephews, aunts, and friends also survive.

Betty was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to many; a great listener and ready to help others; and a member of First Baptist Church since April 28, 1957.

Come and rejoice in her life on this earth, and her new eternal life forever.