Betty Rose Bradley
HEBER SPRINGS, Ark. – Betty Rose (Helvey) Bradley, 81, passed into eternal peace, surrounded by her loving family in Heber Spring, Arkansas. Visitation will be held 12:30 p.m. until time of memorial service at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, April 23, 2023, at First Baptist Church, 201 North 4th Street in Heber Spring, Arkansas.
Betty is survived by Benny, her husband of 62 years; brothers, Jerry Helvey, and Bill Helvey; four children, Scott (Brenda) Bradley, Denise (Tom) Martin, Doug Bradley, and Lynn (Patty) Bradley; five grandchildren, Rachel (Chase) Mashburn, Ashley (Tanner) Bancorp, Bradley (Brook) Martin, Garett Bradley, and Kirstin Bradley; three great-grandchildren, Luke Mashburn, Caroline Rose Mashburn, and Alice Bacino. Many cousins, nephews, aunts, and friends also survive.
Betty was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to many; a great listener and ready to help others; and a member of First Baptist Church since April 28, 1957.
Come and rejoice in her life on this earth, and her new eternal life forever.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.