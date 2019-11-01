FARMINGTON – Betty Lou Sandefur, 78, of Mineral Point passed away October 29, 2019, at Washington County Hospital. She was a current resident of Potosi Manor Nursing Home. She was born March 16, 1941, in Bonne Terre, Missouri. Betty was married to Geary Sandefur in 1978.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Geary Sandefur.
Betty is survived by her son, Kendall (Tina) Richards of Mineral Point; granddaughter, Courtney Richards of Mineral Point; sister, Ruth Gross of Farmington; brothers, Bill Maurer of Mineral Point, Robert ‘Mick’ Maurer of Farmington, Edward Maurer of Farmington, and Harold Maurer of St. Louis; step-daughter, Beth (Sandefur) Emmens of Florida; and step-son, Allen Sandefur of Arkansas. Nieces, nephews and many, many close friends also survive.
A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Knights of Pythias Cemetery in Farmington with Brother Guy Conway officiating. A Celebration of Life dinner will follow at Hopewell Community Church in Hopewell, Missouri. Coplin Funeral Home is handling the funeral arrangements.
“Granny, We loved you more, you loved us moistest.”
