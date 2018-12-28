Try 1 month for 99¢
TERRE DU LAC -- Bettye L. Lissant of Terre Du Lac died Wednesday December 26, 2018, at Mercy Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. A resident of both Kirkwood, Missouri and Terre Du Lac, Bettye was a member of the Eastern Star and 1st Presbyterian Church in Kirkwood.

She is preceded in death by her husband, John H. Lissant.

Survived by several nieces and nephews, including Rick and Renee Lambert of Tennessee; great-nephew John Lambert, MD, and great-niece Amy Lambert.

Memorials may be made to Shriner’s Hospital of St. Louis. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

