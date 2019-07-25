{{featured_button_text}}
Boyer Logo

BONNE TERRE -- Bettye L. Lissant, age 88, of Terre Du Lac, passed away December 26, 2018, at Mercy Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. Bettye was a member of the Eastern Star and attended First Presbyterian Church in Kirkwood.

Preceded in death by husband, John H. Lissant. Survived by several nieces and nephews; including Dr. William and Mrs. Renee Lambert of Tennessee; great nephew, John Lambert, MD; and great niece, Amy Lambert.

A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 5 p.m. until service time of 6 p.m. at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Celebrate
the life of: Bettye L. Lissant
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments