FARMINGTON – Beulah F. Carrow of Farmington, entered into eternal rest April 29, 2023, at Cedarhurst at the age of 94. She was born in Esther, Missouri, on February 6, 1929, to the late Edward F. Huber and Ruth (Carver) Huber. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Evelyn Rigdon, Helen Stuart, Bessie Cooksey and two brothers, Les Huber and Earl Huber.

Beulah grew up in a large family in Esther where she graduated from high school in 1947. On April 7, 1951, she married the love of her life, Francis Carrow at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Farmington. Beulah was an avid golfer who played often. She and Francis were long time members of the St. Francois Country Club. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi and was active in several bridge clubs throughout the years. Flower gardening was her forte and she especially enjoyed growing roses. If you saw Beulah out and about, she was always well put together and looking her very best. She loved to entertain friends and family, both in her home and at the family party cabin. She had been a dedicated and longtime member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Farmington.