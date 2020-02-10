{{featured_button_text}}
DESLOGE -- Beverly Haynes, 76, of Bonne Terre, passed away February 8, 2020, at Camelot Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Farmington. She was born August 18, 1943, in St. Louis to the late Henry and Thelma (Hickey) Sampson. Beverly loved Lillies, QVC and swimming at the Farmington Civic Center.

She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Richard Haynes; sons, Rick Haynes and wife Kelly, Kevin Haynes and wife Mary; grandson, Geddy Haynes and wife Sehra; and one great-grandson, Easton; sisters, Sandy (Joe) Stecker and Cindy (Gary) Gross.

Arrangements are under the direction of C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge.

