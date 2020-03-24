Beverly Schenk was a loving mother and grandmother. She recently passed away.

She was preceded in death by her older brother, Donald Dunn.

Beverly is leaves behind her younger brother, Milton Dunn of Farmington; two daughters, Melody Haney, and Michelle Evans; two grandsons, three granddaughters, and seven great-grandchildren.

We will miss you very much "MEMA"

