Try 3 months for $3

PARK HILLS -- Billy Dean Crocker, 80, of Bismarck, Missouri, passed away March 9, 2019, at Southbrook Nursing Center, Farmington. Billy was born June 9, 1938 in Oates, Missouri.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ammon Crocker and Edith 'Barton' Crocker; brother, Donald Crocker; and sister, Freda Medley.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Billy is survived by his wife, Melba 'Bobbie' Bates Crocker; two daughters, Patti Creason and husband Clifford, and Susie Consiglio and husband Mikel three grandchildren, Crystal Reese and Bryan, Colt Jones and Katie, and C.D. Shy; five great-grandchildren; three brothers, Robert and Barbara Crocker, John and Sue Crocker, and Jim and Kathy Crocker; brother-in-law, Herb Medley. Nieces, nephews, and many good friends also survive.

A private burial will be held at Bismarck Masonic Cemetery. Arrangements by Horton-Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills.

Celebrate
the life of: Billy Dean Crocker
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments