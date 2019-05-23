{{featured_button_text}}
IRONTON -- Billy Joe Lawson of Park Hills, Missouri, passed away May 21, 2019, at the age of 81 years, 7 days. On February 20, 1965, Bill was united in marriage to Sherry (Harbison) Lawson who survives.

Funeral Services for Bill will be held Saturday, May 25, 2019, at 1 p.m. from the Cole Family Chapel. Visitation period will begin Saturday, May 25, 2019m at 11 a.m. Interment will be held in Arcadia Valley Memorial Park.

