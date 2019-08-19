FARMINGTON – Billy M. Dickerson, 94, passed away August 17, 2019, at Presbyterian Manor. He was born at Winnfield, Louisiana, on July 8, 1925, to the late Olan and Hannah (Porter) Dickerson. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Frankie Ann (Allen) Dickerson; two brothers, Olan Jr. and Bobby Dickerson.
A member of the “greatest generation”, Billy was a WWII Navy veteran from 1943 until 1963 when he retired as a Chief Petty Officer. During his Navy career he was assigned to Naval Aviation on carriers and was also stationed in Kodiak, Alaska; Pensacola, Florida; Providence, Rhode Island; San Diego, California; Honolulu, Hawaii, and Memphis Tennessee. After retirement, the family lived in Sikeston, where he worked for 20 years as a vocational electronics instructor for the Sikeston Public Schools. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, especially at his beloved Saline Lake in Winn Parish.
Survivors include his children, Dianne Dickerson and Bill W. (Juliet) Dickerson; grandchildren, Alison (Wayne) Sheets, Sally Dickerson, Shannon (Mike) Davis and Blake (Erin) Dickerson; sisters-in-law, Mrs. Elsie Allen, and Mrs. Betty Dickerson Burns, and seven great-grandchildren.
A private family graveside service will be held at a later date at the Jerusalem Cemetery in Winnfield, Louisiana. Memorials, if desired, may be made in to the American Cancer Society or the charity of donor’s choice. View the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.
