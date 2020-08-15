× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bobbie ‘Bob' Carl Lawson Sr.

PARK HILLS – Bobbie “Bob” Carl Lawson Sr., 78, of Farmington passed away August 13, 2020, at his residence. He was born November 20, 1941.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Lorene (Barron) Lawson; brothers, Mike Lawson, and Joseph “Junior” Lawson; infant brother, Danny Lawson; sisters, Gloria Barron, Linda Prather, and Barbara Wilcut.

Bob is survived by two children, Bobbie Carl Lawson Jr., and Juanita and Ed Irvin; grandchildren, Megan and Brock McWilliams, Kathy and Johnny Bodi, Justin Lawson, and Louis Cain Jr.; 10 great-grandchildren; brothers, Jim Lawson, Stan and wife Betty Lawson, and Terry and wife Regina Lawson; sisters, Violet Weir, and Peggy and husband Kerry Kohut. Many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends also survive

Bob was a member of Desloge Elks, and Elvins-Ionic No. 154 AF and AM.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1 p.m. Monday, August 17, 2020, at

Horton-Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills. Burial at Knob Lick Cemetery.

To plant a tree in memory of Bobbie Lawson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.