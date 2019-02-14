Try 1 month for 99¢

FARMINGTON – Bobby Anderson Oder of Farmington passed away February 13, 2019, at Camelot Nursing Home in Farmington at the age 90. He was born May 4, 1928, in Leadington, Missouri, to the late Landon and Mary (Ervin) Oder. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Harold (the late Gladys) Oder, Landon “L.D.” Oder, and Paul Oder and sister, Alma Oder.

Bobby proudly served his country as a United States Army veteran. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. He enjoyed gardening and working on lawn mowers. He will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Bobby is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Norma (King) Oder, his daughters, Carol Oder of Farmington and Laura (and husband Dan) Novak of Chandler, Arizona, his grandchildren, Andrew Novak and Michael Novak, his sister in law, Pat Oder of Park Hills, Missouri, and several nieces, nephews, neighbors and friends.

Friends may call on Sunday, February 17, 2019 from 5 p.m. till 8 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. Visitation will resume on Monday at 7 a.m. until time of service at 10 a.m. in the Cozean chapel. Interment with full military honors to follow at New Calvary Cemetery. Memorials, if desired, may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 10 North Long Street, Farmington, MO 63640. View the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

