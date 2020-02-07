{{featured_button_text}}
coplin.jpg

PARK HILLS -- Robert ‘Bobby’ Sherman Bland, Jr., of Park Hills was born May 4, 2020, in St. Louis, Missouri, to the late Robert and Linda (Tatham) Bland, Sr. He departed this life February 4, 2020, in Farmington at the age of 51 years.

Bobby is survived by his sons, Austin Bland, and Zachary Bland; siblings, Chris (Peggy) Bland, Jeff (Kim) Bland, Billy (Amanda) Bland, Jimmie (Sissie) Guinn, Lori (Steve) Parker, and Janet (Joey) Fowler; and his uncle, Joe Tatham. Numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends also survive.

Family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at Coplin Funeral Home, Park Hills.

