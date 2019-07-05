DESLOGE -- Bob Murdock, 81, of Bonne Terre, passed away July 3, 2019. He was born Tuesday, February 15, 1938, in St. Louis to the late Paul M. and Juanita (Hester) Murdock. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother Gene Paul Murdock.
Bob served his country proudly in the U. S. Army, after 30 years of service, retiring at the rank of Colonel. He was the recipient of the Legion of Merit, Soldiers Medal and Meritorious Service Metal. He taught at several schools in the St. Louis area, Southwest High School, Melville High School, Valley Park High School and Oakville High School. He was a member of Desloge Methodist Church.
Bob is survived by his loving wife, Cindy (Woltjen) Murdock; children, Danny Murdock and Anne Murdock; three grandchildren, Robert and Tyler Murdock and Ryan Sansoucie; sister-in-law, Elaine Murdock; nieces and nephews also survive.
Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Monday, July 9, 2019, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. The service will be held in the C.Z. Boyer and Son Chapel, Tuesday, July 10, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Dave Wiant officiating. Interment will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis. Memorials may be directed to American Heart Association. Please view full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.
