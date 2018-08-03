Subscribe for 17¢ / day

IRONTON – Bobby Eugene Lacey, of Ironton, passed peacefully to his Heavenly home on August 2, 2018, at Missouri Baptist Hospital at the age of 78. He was born in Doe Run on July 31, 1940, to the late Stanley and Edith (Howell) Lacey. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers, Clyde “Sonny” Lacey and Howard Lacey; and a great-granddaughter, Olivia Wisdom.

Bobby grew up in Doe Run where he went to school. As a young man, he struck up a courtship with Patsy Baker and their first date was on a horse. The couple were married on March 17, 1959. They made their home in Bismarck where they raised their family. Bobby worked in the Hanna Mining Company in Pilot Knob for 20 years before going to the Bismarck R-5 School system where he was Maintenance Director. After 18 years he retired from the school and spent time doing the things he enjoyed including fishing, camping and gardening. His family will always remember what great biscuits and gravy he made. Bobby was a true family man in every sense of the word. His family will always cherish the memory of his special relationship with the Lord; he walked daily with God.

Survivors include his wife of 59 beautiful and secure years, Patsy (Baker) Lacey; two daughters, DeAnna (Richard) Wisdom and Nancy (Timothy) Neel , all of Bismarck; four grandchildren, Landon (Lynne) Wisdom, Lacey (Jason) Wisdom Baughman, Casey (Andrea) Fisher and Collin (Megan) Fisher; six great grandchildren, Hannah Baughman, Jacey Baughman, Paisley Wisdom, Adrian Baughman, William Fisher and Charlotte Fisher; two sisters, Margaret Harter and Shirley Smith and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family.

Friends and family may call from 9-11 a.m. Monday, August 6 at Iron Mountain Assembly of God Church. Funeral Services will follow at 11 a.m. with Rev. Matthew Prihoda officiating. Interment will follow at Doe Run Memorial Cemetery. View the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

Bobby Eugene Lacey
