FARMINGTON -- Bobby J. Hoehn, 90, of Farmington passed away March 12, 2019, at Farmington Presbyterian Manor. He was born April 18, 1928, in Farmington to the late Carl Christian and Adalia Ann (Cleve) Hoehn. He was also preceded in death by the mother of his children, Shirley (Rhodes) Hoehn; one daughter, Jennifer Roberts; brother, Daniel Hoehn; sister, Mary Lou Cash. Bobby was a member of Memorial United Methodist Church of Farmington.
Bobby is survived by three children, Roger Hoehn and wife Jennifer, Suzanne Greminger and husband Dick, Carla Graham and husband Steve; eleven grandchildren, Beverly, Roger, Melanie, Charles, Matthew, Dustin, Jared, Regan, Michael, Alec, Derick; eleven great-grandchildren, Christian, Samuel, Gabriel, Amelia, Benjamin, Oliver, Louis, Noah, Lexi, Charles, Jonathon; two brothers, Lee Hoehn and David Hoehn; longtime special friends, Charles Rorex, Bobby Mell, Kenny Eaton and Mark Toti.
Visitation will be held Thursday, March 14, 2019, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the C.Z. Boyer & Son – Taylor Chapel in Farmington. Visitation will resume at 1 p.m. on Friday with the service beginning at 2 p.m. at the C.Z. Boyer & Son Chapel with Rev. Scott Hall officiating. Interment will follow at Copenhagen Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Memorial United Methodist Church. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.
