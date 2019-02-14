Try 1 month for 99¢
FARMINGTON -- Bobby Oder, of Farmington passed away on February 13 at the age of 90. Visitation Mon from 7am until time of service at 10am at Cozean Memorial Chapel. View the obituary at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

