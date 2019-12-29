{{featured_button_text}}

DESLOGE -- Bonnie Faye (AuBuchon) Seal, age 75, of Park Hills, Missouri, passed away Friday, December 27, 2019, peacefully at her residence after a lengthy battle with Acute Myloid Leukemia. Bonnie was born February 3, 1944, to the late Fred Martin and Mabel Ruth (McCarron) AuBuchon in Bonne Terre, Missouri. Bonnie was a member of Immaculate Conception Church, loved to fish, and a true fan of Cardinals Baseball.

In addition to her parents, Bonnie was preceded in death by mother-in-law and father-in-law, Bud and Jackie Seal; brother-in-law, Richard Foeller; grandparents; and numerous aunts and uncles.

Bonnie is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Roland Allan Seal; two children, Angela Marie (Robert) Davis of Imperial, and Roland Martin “Marty” (Kelly) Seal of Crestwood; four grandchildren, Cindy (Paul) Kamp of Fenton, Zachary Seal of Crestwood, Jessica Davis of Barnhart, and Nicholas Seal of Crestwood; seven great-grandchildren, Alexus Kamp, Kyle Kamp, Alli Davis, Braydon Davis, Mackenzie Kamp, Cayleigh Davis, and Tucker Kamp; four sisters, Joann Foeller of O’Fallon, Pat (Jack) Smith of O’Fallon, Mary (Ralph) Rockwell of Desoto, Kansas, and Alice (Irvin) Pinkston of Paris, Illinois; many other family and friends.

Memorial visitation will be Friday, January 3, 2020, from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Immaculate Conception Church followed by a graveside service at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Bonne Terre. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and/or BackStoppers, Inc. of St. Louis. Arrangements are under the direction of C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Please view full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

