FARMINGTON -- Bonnie L. Fischbeck, 80 of Farmington passed away February 15, 2019, at Missouri Baptist Hospital in St. Louis. She was born March 16, 1938, in California. She was a member of the Farmington VFW Post 5896 Ladies Auxiliary. Bonnie enjoyed playing Bingo and loved attending all of her grandchildren’s sporting events.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Lola (Hedrick) Underwood; husband, Earl LeRoy Fischbeck; son, Michael Wayne Fischbeck; sister, Donna Bess.

Bonnie is survived by three sons, Timothy Fischbeck and wife Suzanne, David Fischbeck and wife Sherry, Mark Fischbeck and wife Leslie; ten grandchildren, Misty, Amanda, Alison, Abigail, Shalea, David Jr., Sherie, Chase, Taylor and Tristan; four great-grandchildren, Madison, Austin, Landon and Jayden; one sister, Shirley Maxon; one brother, Paul Underwood.

Visitation will be held Monday, February 18, 2019, from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. at the C. Z. Boyer & Son – Taylor Chapel in Farmington. Service will be Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the C.Z. Boyer & Son – Taylor Chapel with Pastor Jeremiah Dietiker officiating. Burial will be held at Parkview Cemetery at a later date. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.  

