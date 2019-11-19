{{featured_button_text}}
coplin.jpg

PARK HILLS -- Bonnie Huff went to be with the Lord November 16, 2019. Beloved mom, wonderful grandma, and sister.

Bonnie is survived by her husband, Timmy Huff; her only daughter, Wanda and son-in-law, James Matteson; two grandchildren, Dakota and Autumn Matteson; her son, James and daughter in-law, Lori Blalock; brothers, J.W. Troutman of Washington, Donald and wife Sharon Miller from California, and Thomas Troutman Jr. and wife Evalinda of California. Nephew, Mathew and wife Sabuna Miller of Washington; her sons, Ricky, and Daniel Miller. Nephew, Thomas Troutman III of California. Nephew, Marc and wife Lori Troutman; their son, Boogie; and daughter, Lacey. Her best friend, Alice Sago; and lots of wonderful friends.

Bonnie loved her Church, traveling and having fun.

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jewel Waite and Tom Troutman Sr.; and granddaughter, Amber Ann Matterson

A funeral service will be held 12 p.m. Friday, November 22, 2019, at St. Francois Memorial Park in Bonne Terre. Coplin Funeral Home is in charge of the services.

To plant a tree in memory of Bonnie Huff as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments