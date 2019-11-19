PARK HILLS -- Bonnie Huff went to be with the Lord November 16, 2019. Beloved mom, wonderful grandma, and sister.
Bonnie is survived by her husband, Timmy Huff; her only daughter, Wanda and son-in-law, James Matteson; two grandchildren, Dakota and Autumn Matteson; her son, James and daughter in-law, Lori Blalock; brothers, J.W. Troutman of Washington, Donald and wife Sharon Miller from California, and Thomas Troutman Jr. and wife Evalinda of California. Nephew, Mathew and wife Sabuna Miller of Washington; her sons, Ricky, and Daniel Miller. Nephew, Thomas Troutman III of California. Nephew, Marc and wife Lori Troutman; their son, Boogie; and daughter, Lacey. Her best friend, Alice Sago; and lots of wonderful friends.
Bonnie loved her Church, traveling and having fun.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jewel Waite and Tom Troutman Sr.; and granddaughter, Amber Ann Matterson
A funeral service will be held 12 p.m. Friday, November 22, 2019, at St. Francois Memorial Park in Bonne Terre. Coplin Funeral Home is in charge of the services.
