FARMINGTON – Bonnie L. Robinson, of Wyandotte, Michigan, passed away on March 14, 2020, at Henry Ford Medical Center at the age of 57. She was born in Bonne Terre, Missouri, on February 12, 1963, to Delores Settles and the late Joe Settles. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her brother, Michael Settles and her sister, Tina Settles.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bonnie enjoyed crafts, pottery and loved babies. She will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Bonnie is survived by her husband, John Robinson, children, Jacob Laws, Ryan Robinson and Luke (Gail) Robinson, grandson, Braxton Laws, her mother, Delores Settles, siblings, Stephen (Rhonda) Settles, Jim Settles, and Daniel (Crystal) Settles, many nieces, nephews and friends.

Visitation will be held at Cozean Memorial Chapel on Friday, March 20 from 5-8 p.m. Visitation will resume on Saturday morning beginning at 7 a.m. until time of service at 10 a.m. in the Cozean Chapel. Interment to follow at Parkview Cemetery. View the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Bonnie Robinson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.