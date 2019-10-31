DESLOGE -- Bonnie Laverne Blackwell-Busby, 82, of Bismarck Ridge, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at a local care facility. She was born September 26, 1937, in Cape Girardeau, to Mr. Thomas Guston and Mrs. Mary Alice Craig Blackwell.
Bonnie spent her early life in and around Cape Girardeau and graduated from Jackson High School in 1956. Afterwards, she moved to Saint Louis where, along with raising her two sons, resided in Florissant and worked in an assembly plant, as a steelworker. In retirement, she moved back to her beloved southeast Missouri, where she enjoyed the company of friends and family and pursuing the simpler things in life that brought her much happiness.
She was a member of First Baptist Church of Bismarck.
Left to remember her are, lifelong best friend and sister, Mrs. M. Nadine “Nad” Blyzes of Bismarck; brother, Bob Blackwell of Cape Girardeau; sons, Vohn (Harmoniest) Busby of Summerville South Carolina, and Darren (Vickie) Busby of Iron Mountain Lake; granddaughter, Sarah “Katy” Busby of Arlington, Texas. Many nieces and nephews also survive.
She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Clyde, Earl, and Bill Blackwell; five sisters, Lilly Pedigo, Maureen O'Howell, Edith McCaulley, Connie Melton, and Betty Dietiker
A memorial visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Friday, November 1, 2019 from 10 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. Reverend Matt Scheckles will be officiating. Cenotaph to be placed at Fairmont Cemetery in Cape Girardeau.
