{{featured_button_text}}
Boyer Logo

FARMINGTON -- Bonnie R. Pearsall, 77, of Farmington passed away October 19, 2019, at Evelyn’s House in Creve Coeur. She was born November 30, 1941, in Bonne Terre. Bonnie enjoyed painting, quilting, collecting cookbooks, and she especially loved spending time with her two children.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ondis and Mamie (Herbst) Pritchett and one sister, Judy Pritchett.

Bonnie is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Freeman Pearsall; two children, Lindley Pearsall and Lori Pearsall; two sisters, Joyce Glasgow and Betty Pritchett.

Private services were held under the direction of C.Z. Boyer & Son – Taylor Chapel in Farmington. Memorials may be made to the Kaytee Whitener Memorial Scholarship Fund. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

Get each day's obituaries in your inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments