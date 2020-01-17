{{featured_button_text}}

FARMINGTON -- Stewart Bradley “Brad” Covell, 77, of Farmington passed away January 9, 2020, at The Arbors at Maplebrook. He was born May 2, 1942, in Dover, New Hampshire, to the late Stewart Ronald and Meredith Edna (Sisco) Covell. Brad proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. He was a faithful member of the choir and men’s group at Memorial United Methodist Church. He served on the Farmington City Council. He received The President’s Volunteer Service Award. His joy was helping others.

Brad is survived by his loving wife, Nola (Chatman) Covell; daughter, Kara Covell; son, Jonn Covell and wife Stephanie; grandchildren, Jackson and Liam Covell; sisters, Judith James and husband Phillip James, Christine Cass and husband Reed Cass; sisters-in-law, Sharon Strange, Ange-La Sutherland and Jessie Williams; brothers-in-law, Gary Chatman, David Chatman and Tim Chatman. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at the Memorial United Methodist Church from 3 p.m. until the time of the Celebration of Life Service at 4:30 p.m. with Rev. Ron Beaton officiating. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Ministerial Alliance, MUM’s Café, Serenity Hospice or The American Red Cross. Arrangements are under the direction of C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home – Taylor Chapel in Farmington. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

