FARMINGTON – Braden May, of Farmington, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Mercy South in St. Louis County at the age of 57. He was born in Cape Girardeau on January 22, 1963, to the Susan (Herbst) Miller and the late Jerry May. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his son, Kendall May in 2009 and his mother-in-law, Mary Ann Pate.

Braden spent his early childhood years living both in Minnesota and Biloxi, Mississippi, before moving to Farmington where he attended school and lived with his grandfather. At a young age he began working with Reggie Crabdree, his mentor, in learning the concrete trade. He later formed CFM on his own, which later became Braden May Concrete, LLC. Through the years, Braden had many loyal business associations with contractors, customers and employees. When he wasn't hard at work with his company, he loved camping and fishing. Many will remember him for his wonderful sense of humor and his love of listening to music. His family will cherish the memory of what a devoted and caring husband, father and grandfather he was.