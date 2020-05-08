Braden May
FARMINGTON – Braden May, of Farmington, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Mercy South in St. Louis County at the age of 57. He was born in Cape Girardeau on January 22, 1963, to the Susan (Herbst) Miller and the late Jerry May. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his son, Kendall May in 2009 and his mother-in-law, Mary Ann Pate.
Braden spent his early childhood years living both in Minnesota and Biloxi, Mississippi, before moving to Farmington where he attended school and lived with his grandfather. At a young age he began working with Reggie Crabdree, his mentor, in learning the concrete trade. He later formed CFM on his own, which later became Braden May Concrete, LLC. Through the years, Braden had many loyal business associations with contractors, customers and employees. When he wasn't hard at work with his company, he loved camping and fishing. Many will remember him for his wonderful sense of humor and his love of listening to music. His family will cherish the memory of what a devoted and caring husband, father and grandfather he was.
Survivors include his loving wife of 20 years, Diana (Pate) May; a step-son, Jason Barber; a half-sister, Annik Miller; his grandchildren, Clayton, Bailee and Calvin and their mother, Dana Stokes; grandson, Tatum and his mother, Joni Carr; his father-in-law, Bob Pate; sister and brother-in-law, Robin and Dwayne Sohn; nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. He also leaves behind his beloved dog companions, Buckie, Runtie, Turok and Jan.
Friends and family may call on Monday, May 11, 2020, at Cozean Memorial Chapel from 5-8 p.m. Visitation will resume on Tuesday morning beginning at 7 a.m. until the time of the service at 10 a.m. with Pastor Mike Haney officiating. Interment will follow at Mayberry Cemetery near Coffman. Memorials, if desired, may be made in Braden's name to the donor's choice. View the tribute video and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.
