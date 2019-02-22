Try 1 month for 99¢

DESLOGE -- Brandi Richelle Parker, 26, of Desloge, passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Festus, Missouri. She was born Monday, April 27, 1992, in Farmington to Rusty Parker and Tammy (Reed) Lockwood.

Per Brandi’s final wishes she will be cremated. Private services will be held. Memorials can be made to Shriner’s Hospital. Please view full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

