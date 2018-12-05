Try 1 month for 99¢
coplin.jpg

PARK HILLS -- Brenda Gay Griffin of Farmington was born September 17, 1959, in Bonne Terre to the late Delbert and Mary (Boyer) Clouse. She departed this life December 3, 2018, at the age of 59 Years, 2 Months, 16 Days. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her sister, Debbie; and brothers, Bruce and Jeff.

Brenda is survived by her husband, Jeff Griffin; brothers, Scott Clouse, and Ross (Kelly) Clouse. Other relatives and friends also survive.

Visitation, 11 a.m. until service time at 1 p. m. Friday, December 7, 2018, in the Coplin Funeral Home with Rev. Greg Hooker and Shawn Braswell officiating. Interment in Woodlawn Cemetery.

