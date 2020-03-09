BONNE TERRE -- Brenda Kollmar, age 59, of Bonne Terre, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020, at her residence. She was born February 24, 1961, in Hoechst Frankfurt of Main, Germany. Brenda loved to cook, save coupons, play Bingo, enjoyed drawing, and most of all cherished her fur babies, Rosie and Lilly. She loved her nieces and nephews as her own.