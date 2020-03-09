Brenda Kollmar
BONNE TERRE -- Brenda Kollmar, age 59, of Bonne Terre, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020, at her residence. She was born February 24, 1961, in Hoechst Frankfurt of Main, Germany. Brenda loved to cook, save coupons, play Bingo, enjoyed drawing, and most of all cherished her fur babies, Rosie and Lilly. She loved her nieces and nephews as her own.

Brenda was preceded in death by her father, Clyde Stamm, mother and stepfather, Roswitha and Richard Backlin; and nephew Jacob Stamm.

Brenda is survived by her sisters, Carol (Dan) Tuller and Bridget Backlin; brother, Gary (Kristi) Stamm; many nieces and nephews, Mitchell Tuller, Breanna Backlin, Ryan Shotwell, Anna Shotwell, Colin Backlin-Peterson, Sarah Stamm; great niece, Cambria Stamm.

Arrangements are private and under the direction of C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre, Missouri. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

