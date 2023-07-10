Brenda Lee Edgar
DESLOGE – Brenda Edgar, age 85, was born in Desloge, Missouri, August 22, 1937. She passed away Thursday, July 6, 2023, in her home in Desloge, Missouri.
Brenda loved her family, but God was first and foremost. She led her life with a Christian's heart and shared a love of pure joy. Married to Arnold Edgar, in 1958, they shared a deep love with each other we all could aspire to; honoring each other with commitment, respect and dedication.
Brenda began her career as a phone operator for Southwest Bell Telephone Company in St. Louis, working with her best friend, Jan Stevens. The two shared an apartment at the Salvation Army Evangeline Residence. Later in life she worked for North County Elementary School as a Paraprofessional. She worked with special needs children, her true calling for a career.
Baptized when she was 8 years old, Brenda attended First Baptist Church in Desloge working with children in Sunday School Classes, Vacation Bible School and faithfully attending her Faithful Workers Sunday School class before services. I'm sure anyone that sat close to her in church knew she did not know how to whisper.
The lady loved her crossword puzzles and working in her backyard with special attention to her flowers. She welcomed the neighborhood kids to have a popsicle on the front porch and we all know the candy dish was always full of everyone's favorites.
Whether it was square dancing, camping adventures, traveling to Yellowstone, Canada to fish or even on their cruise, Brenda never met a stranger. Her gift of gab and warm heart was shared with everyone she stood next to in line, sat by in a restaurant or met along the way.
Brenda was preceded in death by her husband, Arnold Edgar; parents, Othal and Helen McFarland; her in-laws, Marie and Arless Edgar; special aunt/friend, Zetta Belle Hudson; in addition to dear niece Amy (Joe) Wells.
Brenda is survived by her four children: sons, Randy (Julianne) Edgar, Terry (Anita) Edgar, Danny (Susi) Edgar and daughter, Julie (Chris) Hill; her brother, David (Cindi) McFarland; and special friend, Jan Stevens. She was blessed over and over with 13 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren (and baby August still on the way), and one great-great-granddaughter, baby Avler, on the way.
Services will be held at First Baptist Church of Desloge, 411 N. Harding in Desloge, Missouri, on Friday, July 14, 2023, from 2 p.m. until the time of service at 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers or a memorial donation, please donate to North County Primary, Lunch Pals program; affording unpayable balances to be satisfied helping those in need. Contact Brenda's daughter, Julie Hill for donation information. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.
