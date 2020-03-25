BONNE TERRE – Brenda Shults, 69, of Bonne Terre, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at her residence. Brenda was born on Wednesday, November 8, 1950, in Normandy. She was a member of Bonne Terre Church of Christ.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Brenda was preceded in death by her father Leroy Y. Shults; stepmother, Sophie Shultz; stepfather, Floyd “Sonny” McVay; brother, Steven Shults and a sister, Donna Porter.

She is survived by her mother, Martha E. (Lister) McVay; children, Leesha Washington, Trisha Wilson and Jack Wilson; two grandchildren, Ava and Connor Washington; siblings, Gerry (Rhonda) Shults, Roger (Donna) Shults, Timmy Shults, Jessica (Harold) McVay-Morgan, Jim (Debbie) McVay and other family and friends.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements under the care of C. Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Brenda Shults as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.