Brenda Shults
0 entries

Brenda Shults

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BONNE TERRE – Brenda Shults, 69, of Bonne Terre, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at her residence. Brenda was born on Wednesday, November 8, 1950, in Normandy. She was a member of Bonne Terre Church of Christ.

Brenda was preceded in death by her father Leroy Y. Shults; stepmother, Sophie Shultz; stepfather, Floyd “Sonny” McVay; brother, Steven Shults and a sister, Donna Porter.

She is survived by her mother, Martha E. (Lister) McVay; children, Leesha Washington, Trisha Wilson and Jack Wilson; two grandchildren, Ava and Connor Washington; siblings, Gerry (Rhonda) Shults, Roger (Donna) Shults, Timmy Shults, Jessica (Harold) McVay-Morgan, Jim (Debbie) McVay and other family and friends.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements under the care of C. Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Brenda Shults as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News