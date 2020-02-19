O'FALLON, Mo. – Brian C. Chappel, 26, of O'Fallon, Missouri, passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020. He was born in Lake Saint Louis, Missouri, to Irene C. Reeves.
Brian had a very outgoing personality. He could charm anyone. He used any excuse he could get to dress up and look handsome. Brian was very athletic. He would always be there to help anyone who needed it. Brian loved to spend time with all his friends and family.
You have free articles remaining.
Brian was preceded in death by his mother, Irene C. Reeves; his great-uncle, James F. Wade; and his great-grandparents, James and Priscilla Wade, and Roscoe and Ruth Reeves.
Brian is survived by his sister, Mariah Chappel; his son, Drey Jones; his grandparents, Randolph and Kathleen Reeves; his uncle, Patrick (Tammy) Reeves; his cousins, Derek Bourke, and Tanesha (William) Pashia; his great-uncle, William Wade; his great-aunts, Chiffon (the late James F. Wade) Shao, and Patty (Tina Martin) Wade; and by many other family members and friends who will miss him greatly.
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, 837 Mid Rivers Mall Drive, St. Peters, Missouri 63376. Interment will be private.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.