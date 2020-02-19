O'FALLON, Mo. – Brian C. Chappel, 26, of O'Fallon, Missouri, passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020. He was born in Lake Saint Louis, Missouri, to Irene C. Reeves.

Brian had a very outgoing personality. He could charm anyone. He used any excuse he could get to dress up and look handsome. Brian was very athletic. He would always be there to help anyone who needed it. Brian loved to spend time with all his friends and family.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Brian was preceded in death by his mother, Irene C. Reeves; his great-uncle, James F. Wade; and his great-grandparents, James and Priscilla Wade, and Roscoe and Ruth Reeves.

Brian is survived by his sister, Mariah Chappel; his son, Drey Jones; his grandparents, Randolph and Kathleen Reeves; his uncle, Patrick (Tammy) Reeves; his cousins, Derek Bourke, and Tanesha (William) Pashia; his great-uncle, William Wade; his great-aunts, Chiffon (the late James F. Wade) Shao, and Patty (Tina Martin) Wade; and by many other family members and friends who will miss him greatly.

Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, 837 Mid Rivers Mall Drive, St. Peters, Missouri 63376. Interment will be private.

To plant a tree in memory of Brian Chappel as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.