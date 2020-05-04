Brian Jones
0 entries

Brian Jones

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Brian D. Jones

BISMARCK – Brian D. Jones of Bismarck, passed away May 1, 2020, at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis at the age of 49. He was born at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, on November 27, 1970, to Richard “Dick” and Linda (Scott) Jones.

Brian enjoyed his career as a power plant supervisor for Ameren UE for over 20 years and was a member of Boilermakers Local 27. He was a cattle farmer and enjoyed nature, flower gardens, trees, mountain biking, camping, quail hunting and trout fishing. Brian was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Park Hills. He volunteered as a coach for his children's soccer teams in their younger years. Brian always had a smile on his face and will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Brian is survived by his parents, Richard “Dick” and Linda (Scott) Jones of Bismarck, his wife and best friend of 29 years, Rachelle (Snead) Jones of Bismarck, his children, Breanna Jones of Texas, Thomas Jones of Troy, Illinois, and Briley Jones of Austin, Texas, his brother, Corey (Brandy) Jones of Bismarck, nieces and nephews, Trevor Jones Jr., Jathan Thilking, and Tayler Jones, his mother in law, Judith (Bill) Beedie of Bismarck, his father-in-law, David (Debbie) Snead of Bismarck, along with many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his brother, Trevor Jones and his grandparents, Leona and Dell Scott and Thelma and Casey Jones.

Private services are being held. Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Harris House Foundation, 2706 South River Road, St. Charles, MO 63303. View the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Brian Jones as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News