Brian Jones

Brian D. Jones

BISMARCK – Brian D. Jones of Bismarck, passed away May 1, 2020, at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis at the age of 49. He was born at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, on November 27, 1970, to Richard “Dick” and Linda (Scott) Jones.

Brian enjoyed his career as a power plant supervisor for Ameren UE for over 20 years and was a member of Boilermakers Local 27. He was a cattle farmer and enjoyed nature, flower gardens, trees, mountain biking, camping, quail hunting and trout fishing. Brian was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Park Hills. He volunteered as a coach for his children's soccer teams in their younger years. Brian always had a smile on his face and will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.