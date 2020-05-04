Brian Jones

Brian D. Jones
BISMARCK – Brian D. Jones of Bismarck, passed away May 1, 2020, at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis at the age of 49. He was born at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, on November 27, 1970, to Richard “Dick” and Linda (Scott) Jones.
Brian enjoyed his career as a power plant supervisor for Ameren UE for over 20 years and was a member of Boilermakers Local 27. He was a cattle farmer and enjoyed nature, flower gardens, trees, mountain biking, camping, quail hunting and trout fishing. Brian was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Park Hills. He volunteered as a coach for his children's soccer teams in their younger years. Brian always had a smile on his face and will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Brian is survived by his parents, Richard “Dick” and Linda (Scott) Jones of Bismarck, his wife and best friend of 29 years, Rachelle (Snead) Jones of Bismarck, his children, Breanna Jones of Texas, Thomas Jones of Troy, Illinois, and Briley Jones of Austin, Texas, his brother, Corey (Brandy) Jones of Bismarck, nieces and nephews, Trevor Jones Jr., Jathan Thilking, and Tayler Jones, his mother in law, Judith (Bill) Beedie of Bismarck, his father-in-law, David (Debbie) Snead of Bismarck, along with many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his brother, Trevor Jones and his grandparents, Leona and Dell Scott and Thelma and Casey Jones.
Private services are being held. Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Harris House Foundation, 2706 South River Road, St. Charles, MO 63303. View the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.