FREDERICKTOWN – Brian Keith Hafner, of Fredericktown, formerly of Park Hills, passed away on March 27, 2020, at the age of 54. He was born in Bonne Terre, Missouri on October 9, 1965, to Margaret (Crites) Hafner and the late Lowell Hafner.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by granddaughter, Norah Hafner.

Brian proudly served his country as a veteran of the United States Marines Corps. He enjoyed his church, rebuilding his '68 mustang and spending time with his family. He was an avid Kansas Chiefs fan. Brian will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Brian is survived by his mother, Margaret (Crites) Hafner, his wife, Christina (Tiefenauer) Hafner, three sons, Tim (Andrea), Keith (Tiffany) and Robbie, three daughters, Amie, Lydia and Lilly, eight grandchildren, two brothers, Steve (Jill) Hafner and Bruce (Lisa) Hafner, two sisters, Rosemary (Vern) Townsend and Lila Barnett, and many friends.

Visitation with regulated restrictions will be held on Wednesday, April 1 from 5-8 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. A private graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 4 at 10 a.m. at Knights of Pythias Cemetery. Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675. View the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

