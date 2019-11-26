{{featured_button_text}}

PARK HILLS -- Bruce Schweda, 66, of Bonne Terre, passed away Sunday, November 24, 2019, at NHC Healthcare. He was born on Friday, April 10, 1953, in Chicago, Illinois, to the late Henry and Mary (Daniel) Schweda. He was a faithful member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Park Hills where he was an usher, choir member, played bells and a communion assistant. Bruce enjoyed music and delivering Meals On Wheels in Bonne Terre.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Kristina (Hebel) Schweda and niece, Jenny Cowan.

He is survived by his beloved sons, Alan and Christopher Schweda; siblings, Jan Schmidt (James R.), Donald Schweda (Vinnie) and Kenneth Schweda (Joan); nieces and nephews, Wendy Fox (Steven), Sherry Patterson (Ryan), Raymond Schmidt (Casey), Jason McGregor; along with several great-nieces and nephews.

There will be a luncheon at 12:30 p.m. with a Celebration of Life Service at 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church with Pastor Jeremy May officiating. Memorials may be directed to the Trinity Lutheran Church, 309 Taylor Avenue Park Hills, MO 63601. Arrangements are under the direction of C. Z. Boyer Funeral Home in Bonne Terre. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

