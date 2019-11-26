PARK HILLS -- Bruce Schweda, 66, of Bonne Terre, passed away Sunday, November 24, 2019, at NHC Healthcare. He was born on Friday, April 10, 1953, in Chicago, Illinois, to the late Henry and Mary (Daniel) Schweda. He was a faithful member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Park Hills where he was an usher, choir member, played bells and a communion assistant. Bruce enjoyed music and delivering Meals On Wheels in Bonne Terre.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Kristina (Hebel) Schweda and niece, Jenny Cowan.
You have free articles remaining.
He is survived by his beloved sons, Alan and Christopher Schweda; siblings, Jan Schmidt (James R.), Donald Schweda (Vinnie) and Kenneth Schweda (Joan); nieces and nephews, Wendy Fox (Steven), Sherry Patterson (Ryan), Raymond Schmidt (Casey), Jason McGregor; along with several great-nieces and nephews.
There will be a luncheon at 12:30 p.m. with a Celebration of Life Service at 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church with Pastor Jeremy May officiating. Memorials may be directed to the Trinity Lutheran Church, 309 Taylor Avenue Park Hills, MO 63601. Arrangements are under the direction of C. Z. Boyer Funeral Home in Bonne Terre. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.