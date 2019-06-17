{{featured_button_text}}
PARK HILLS -- Bruce C. DeGrant 62, of Desoto, passed away June 14, 2019, at Select Medical at Missouri Baptist Hospital in St. Louis. Bruce was born in Bonne Terre to the late George DeGrant and Verna Dean (Horton) DeGrant.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his son, Michael Finnical; and brother, Rick DeGrant.

Bruce is survived by his wife, Mary (Lawless) DeGrant; son, Jason DeGrant; daughter, Crystal DeGrant; four grandchildren, Austin, Hailey, Zane, and Billy; sister, Georgia Dean Crowley; brother, Paul Wayne DeGrant and Mary Ann; special niece, Denise Dunn and Tim. Nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends also survive.

Loving step-father, step-grandfather, uncle, great-uncle, and great-great-uncle.

Visitation will 3 p.m. until time of memorial service at 5 p.m. Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Horton-Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills with speaker, Tim Dunn.

Bruce C. DeGrant
