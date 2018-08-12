DESLOGE -- Bryan Bradley, 80, of Park Hills, passed away Friday, August 10, 2018, at NHC Healthcare. He was born on Monday, March 14, 1938, in Wortham, Missouri, to the late Elven and Ruby Malinda (Hampton) Bradley. Bryan proudly served his country in the United States Army and was a member of the Mineral Area Elks Lodge in Desloge for over 30 years. He loved playing golf and softball. Bryan was the most loving, caring husband, father, and PAPA you could ever have and will be greatly missed.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister Rhonda Bradley.
Bryan is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Peggy (Burgess) Bradley; children, Steve Bradley and wife Cindy, Connie Agnew and husband Donnie; grandchildren, Jason Bradley-Romine and wife Erika, Jayme Hull and husband Scott, Nic Agnew and wife Tasha, and Annie Agnew; six great grandchildren; siblings, Cyrus Bradley and wife Brenda, Tamera Pyatt and husband Bill, Trena Motley and husband Vernon, and Ruth Ann Kollmeyer and husband Kim; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends also survive.
Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge on Monday, August 13, 2018, from 11 a.m. until service time of 3 p.m. in the C.Z. Boyer & Son Chapel. Burial to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or to Shriners. View obituary and share condolences online at czboyer.com.
