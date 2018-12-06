Try 1 month for 99¢

PARK HILLS -- Bryant R. Propst, 23, of Bonne Terre passed away December 4, 2018, at his residence. He was born August 7, 1995, at Festus, Missouri.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Garrett Propst.

Bryant is survived by his father, Kevin Propst; mother, Felina Hommelson and husband Ryan; brother, Wayd Hommelson; grandparents, Becky and Charlie Franklin, Rosie Propst, and Joel and Karen Hommelson. Many other family and friends also survive.

Visitation will be 4:30-9 p.m. Friday, December 7, 2018, at Horton-Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, December 8, 2018, at Horton- Wampler Funeral Home with Rev. Darrell Rhodes officiating. Burial at St. Francois Memorial Park Cemetery.

