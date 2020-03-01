FARMINGTON – Buelah Mae Cox of Farmington passed away February 28, 2020, at Southbrook Skilled Nursing and Rehab at the age of 73. She was born in Mt. Sterling, Kentucky on January 7, 1947, to the late Belford and Edith (Martin) Cox.

Beulah moved with her family to Doe Run when she was only thirteen years old. They purchased a farm where they raised tobacco, and later raised sheep and cattle. She managed the farm until 2001when she sold the acreage and retired from farming. In her retirement she enjoyed watching movies, traveling and going out to eat with friends. Beulah loved animals and nature but her passion was gardening and she would say that she hopes there’s a garden in Heaven.