Buelah Mae Cox
0 entries

Buelah Mae Cox

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
cozean.jpg

FARMINGTON – Buelah Mae Cox of Farmington passed away February 28, 2020, at Southbrook Skilled Nursing and Rehab at the age of 73. She was born in Mt. Sterling, Kentucky on January 7, 1947, to the late Belford and Edith (Martin) Cox.

Beulah moved with her family to Doe Run when she was only thirteen years old. They purchased a farm where they raised tobacco, and later raised sheep and cattle. She managed the farm until 2001when she sold the acreage and retired from farming. In her retirement she enjoyed watching movies, traveling and going out to eat with friends. Beulah loved animals and nature but her passion was gardening and she would say that she hopes there’s a garden in Heaven.

Survivors are her many good friends who will miss her dearly.

Visitation will be held at Cozean Memorial Chapel on Wednesday, March 4, from 5-8 p.m. Interment will be held privately in Doe Run. Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Pendleton Church in care of the funeral home. Share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Buelah Cox as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News