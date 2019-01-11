Try 1 month for 99¢

POTOSI -- Carl David Strange, 80, of Park Hills, Missouri, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Thursday, January 10, 2019. He was born February 9, 1938, in Irondale, Missouri, a son to the late Roy Strange and Hallie (Sheppard) Strange. On February 4, 1961, Carl was united in marriage to Mary Martin and they shared nearly fifty-eight years together.

Carl served in the United State Air Force from 1956-1960. He retired from Carl’s Tire Center in 2000. He was a member of the Gospel Light Freewill Baptist Church. Carl was a past member of the Parkland Cycling Club which he really enjoyed. At one point he was riding up to fifteen miles a day. His favorite sport that he enjoyed was Bocce. Carl was a member of the Sun City Bocce Club in Arizona. He received several Gold Metals in the Senior Olympics in years past.

Carl will be missed by all who knew and loved him including his loving wife, Mary Strange; one son Barry; one daughter, Chris; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; one brother, Don (Jan) Strange; one sister, Lohma (Frank) Trokey; sister-in-law, Joyce Strange; brother-in-law, Bill Martin; also surviving are nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

In addition to his parents, Carl was preceded in death by one grandson, Joshua Dale Strange; and two brothers: Charles and Rolla Strange.

Visitation will be held 5-8 p.m., with a Masonic Service at 6 p.m. Monday, January 14, 2019, at DeClue Funeral Home in Potosi. Visitation will resume 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, January 15, 2019, at Gospel Light Freewill Baptist Church, 7422 Stormy Lane in Bonne Terre, Missouri. A funeral service will follow beginning at 11 a.m. at Gospel Light Freewill Baptist Church with Pastor Larry Allison officiating. Interment will follow in the Redbud Memorial Gardens in Potosi, Missouri.

Funeral arrangements were respectfully entrusted to the care and direction of the DeClue Funeral Home, Potosi.

