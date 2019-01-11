POTOSI -- Carl David Strange, 80, of Park Hills, Missouri, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Thursday, January 10, 2019. He was born February 9, 1938, in Irondale, Missouri, a son to the late Roy Strange and Hallie (Sheppard) Strange. On February 4, 1961, Carl was united in marriage to Mary Martin and they shared nearly fifty-eight years together.
Carl served in the United State Air Force from 1956-1960. He retired from Carl’s Tire Center in 2000. He was a member of the Gospel Light Freewill Baptist Church. Carl was a past member of the Parkland Cycling Club which he really enjoyed. At one point he was riding up to fifteen miles a day. His favorite sport that he enjoyed was Bocce. Carl was a member of the Sun City Bocce Club in Arizona. He received several Gold Metals in the Senior Olympics in years past.
Carl will be missed by all who knew and loved him including his loving wife, Mary Strange; one son Barry; one daughter, Chris; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; one brother, Don (Jan) Strange; one sister, Lohma (Frank) Trokey; sister-in-law, Joyce Strange; brother-in-law, Bill Martin; also surviving are nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
In addition to his parents, Carl was preceded in death by one grandson, Joshua Dale Strange; and two brothers: Charles and Rolla Strange.
Visitation will be held 5-8 p.m., with a Masonic Service at 6 p.m. Monday, January 14, 2019, at DeClue Funeral Home in Potosi. Visitation will resume 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, January 15, 2019, at Gospel Light Freewill Baptist Church, 7422 Stormy Lane in Bonne Terre, Missouri. A funeral service will follow beginning at 11 a.m. at Gospel Light Freewill Baptist Church with Pastor Larry Allison officiating. Interment will follow in the Redbud Memorial Gardens in Potosi, Missouri.
Funeral arrangements were respectfully entrusted to the care and direction of the DeClue Funeral Home, Potosi.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.