Carl Lenz

FARMINGTON – Carl Lenz, 72, passed away July 14, 2020, at Camelot Nursing and Rehab. He was born April 1, 1948, to John Lucas Lenz and the late Rosella Lenz. Carl recently gave his heart to the Lord and now resides in Heaven with his mother, Rosella and sister, Imogene Lenz.

Carl was an avid reader and a whiz on the computer. He loved the outdoors and was never happier than when he was hunting, fishing or boating.

He is survived by his father, John Lucas Lenz; two sisters, Barbara (Mrs. Carl) Dement and Gale (Mrs. Greg) Nielsen; a brother, Mike Lenz and eight nephews and one niece.

Private graveside services will be held at Libertyville Methodist Cemetery with Rev. Carl Dement officiating. Services are under the direction of Cozean Memorial Chapel. Share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

