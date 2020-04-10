Carl Patterson
BONNE TERRE – Carl “Butch” Eugene Patterson, Jr., age 68, of Bonne Terre, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at his residence. He was born on March 6, 1952, in Bonne Terre. Butch worked for the Doe Run Company over 40 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl Eugene Patterson, Sr. and Margaret (Rosener) Scott, and son, Nathan Patterson.

Butch is survived by his wife Laura (Wadlow) Patterson; children, Brian (Catie) Patterson, Charissa (Amy Nash) Sherrill; and Bryce McGuire; grandchildren, Darien, Bailey, Quinton, Jullian, Keeghan, Keyari, and Natelie; brother, Denny Patterson; sister, Debbie (Neil) Patterson; and many other dear family and friends.

There will be a Celebration of Life held at a later date. Memorials may go to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital stjude.org. Arrangements are under the direction of C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre. View full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

