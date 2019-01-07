Try 1 month for 99¢

PARK HILLS -- Carl Swanguarim, 67, of Green Castle, Missouri, was born March 3, 1951. He passed away January 5, 2019, at his residence. Carl was a Vietnam Veteran.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence Swanguarim and Helen (Thompson) Swanguarim; two brothers and one sister.

Carl is survived by five children, Kari Harles, Sarah Eagle and husband Terry, Chuck Mann and wife Laura, Larry Swanguarim, and Carl Swanguarim Jr. and wife Melissa; 11 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; two sisters, Beverly Nesser and husband Norman, and Theresa Barrett. Nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends also survive.

Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. until time of funeral service at 2 p.m. Wednesday January 9, 2019, at Horton-Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills with Rev. Bill Bond officiating. Burial at St. Francois Memorial Park Cemetery.

