FARMINGTON -- Carl Valentine Uding, 81, of Farmington went to his eternal home on Sunday, June 30, 2019, at his residence surrounded by his wife and family.

Carl loved to travel with his wife, seeing the sights of the 50 states. Closest to his heart besides his beloved yard, gardening, family and the home he built, were his Grandkids, which kept him busy with the many schedules to ball games and dance recitals through the years. He would sit at the table with Karen to map out their plan for the week. He truly was the life of any gathering, always bringing a smile to everyone!

He was born September 25, 1937, in Ste. Genevieve, Missouri. He was the first of eleven children of Raymond and Lucille (Hoog) Uding. In addition to his beloved parents, he was preceded in death by one grandson, Mark Davison; one brother, Edmond Uding; one sister, Sister Rosella Uding CDP; and brother-in-law, Harold Rainey.

Carl is survived by his wife, Karen Silvey Uding; five children, Pam (Greg) Billings, Cindy (Barry) Vessell, Michael (Joan) Uding, Kenny Uding, Chris Kent and fiancé Tom Brayfield; step-son, Michael (Nancy) Silvey; ten grandchildren; Mike and Ryan Davison, Daniel Kent, Meghan and Jake Billings, Cory, Justin and Logan Uding, Madison and Chad Silvey. Also surviving are his siblings, Vincent (Sue) Uding, Marjory (John) Flieg, Geralyn (Mark) Henderson, Gerard (Mary Ann) Uding, Myra (Bill) Flieg, Catherine Rainey, Charles (Michelle) Uding, Ronald (Lorraine) Uding; sister-in-law, Judy Uding. Many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews also survive.

He was a member of the Operating Engineers Local 513 for 60 years, where he met and made many life-long friends.

Carl made a Gift of Body to St. Louis University Center for Anatomical Science and Education. St. Louis University conducts an annual Memorial Service for its donors, to which family members are invited to attend. The family requests that memorial donations be made to the church of your choice for a Requiem Mass in Carl’s honor. Arrangements were under the direction of C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home – Taylor Chapel in Farmington. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

