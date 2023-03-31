Carl Vernon Lybarger

PARK HILLS – Carl Vernon Lybarger, 72, of Park Hills, Missouri, passed away March 28, 2023, at his residence. He was born in Graniteville, Missouri, November 15, 1950, to the late Joel Vernon Lybarger and Betty Lou ‘Sutterfield' Lybarger.

He is survived by three sons, Cyle Lybarger, Tyler Lybarger and Brandi, and Joshua Lybarger; grandchildren, Chandler Lybarger, Kannon Lybarger, Tatum Lybarger, Haddie Lybarger, and Blakelynn Lybarger; and sister, Joyce Kernan and Don. Other relatives and friends also survive.

Carl was a member of VFW Post Bismarck #6947.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday, March 31, 2023, with a VFW service at 6 p.m. at Horton-Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills, Missouri. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday April 1, 2023, at Horton-Wampler Funeral Home with Rev. Josh Kenno officiating. Burial at Odd fellows Cemetery in Bismarck, Missouri.