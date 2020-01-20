{{featured_button_text}}
BONNE TERRE -- Carla (Ratty) Snodgrass, age 59, of Berger, Missouri, passed away Monday, January 20, 2020, at her residence. She was born May 30, 1960, to Vernon Jasper and Roseann (Blunt) Ratty.

Carla was preceded in death by her father, Vernon Ratty and nephew, Kristopher Vanmeter.

Carla is survived by her mother, Roseann Ratty; children, Dennis James Snodgrass, and Veronica Ann Snodgrass; grandchildren, Larry Delano Johnson II, James Douglas Johnson, LeeAnn Marie Kambler, and Ralph Jasper Kambler; significant other, Glen Duncan; siblings, Katherine (Mrs. Steve) Hografe, Karen (Mrs. Dave) Hografe, and Vernon Keith Ratty; niece, Katrina Hografe; nephew, Steven Hografe; many others.

Visitation will be Wednesday, January 22, 2020, from 10 a.m. until the time of Service at 1 p.m. at the Gospel Light Free Will Baptist Church in Bonne Terre. Interment will follow at Adams Hillcrest Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Gospel Light Free Will Baptist Church 7422 Stormy Lane, Bonne Terre, 63628. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

