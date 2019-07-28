{{featured_button_text}}

PILOT KNOB, -- Carlene Joan Fisher of Iron Mountain, Missouri ,passed away July 26, 2019, in Farmington, Missouri, at the age of 80 years. She was born September 3, 1938, in Bismarck, Missouri, the daughter of the late Carl and Ella Mae (Studdard) Bates.

On October 13, 1956, she was united in marriage to the love of her life, Fred Clarence Fisher Sr. To this union two sons were born, Fred Fisher Jr. and wife, Robin of Park Hills, Missouri, and Carl Fisher and wife, Tracy of Farmington, Missouri. Also surviving are two brother, Donnie Bates and wife, Joyce of Farmington, Missouri, and Danny Bates and wife, Lisa of Park Hills, Missouri; her sister, Melba Crocker of Farmington, Missouri; six grandchildren, ten great grandchildren as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Carlene was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Bill Crocker.

Carlene was a graduate of Ironton High School. When she lived in Iron Mountain, she and Clarence attended the Iron Mountain Baptist Church. Carlene enjoyed going to yard sales, making dolls, drawing and camping with her family, especially at Clear Water Lake.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Monday July 29, 2019, at Bryson Funeral Home IN Pilot Knob. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 30, 2019, from Bryson Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Scott Jones officiating. Interment will be in the Caledonia Methodist Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Caledonia Methodist Cemetery Association. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brysonfuneralhome.com.

