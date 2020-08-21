× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Carmen Rosalia Isabella Salas

Carmen Rosalia Isabella Salas received her Angel Wings and entered her Heavenly Home received by her Heavenly Father on August 17, 2020.

Carmen received an Associate of Applied Science Degree in Paralegal Studies on April 15, 1998, from Sanford-Brown College. She also received two Certificates of Honor on June 30, 1995, and on August 18, 1995, for outstanding achievement. She worked as a paralegal for many years in St. Louis, Missouri.

She was preceded in death by her father, Gerardo Fernandez Salas; aunt, Rosalia Salas; grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins in Europe and in the United States.

Carmen is survived by her mother, Gail E. Row; three sons, Michael A. (Kim) Shuster, Brandon A. Shuster, and Jordan R. Shuster; her daughter, Brittany Nicole Shuster; cousin, John (Radar) Raaf; step-father, William L. Row, Sr.; two step-brothers, William L. (Debra) Row, Jr. and family, and Robert L. (Debra) Row and family; two step-sisters, Susanne M. Langston and family, and Deanne M. Row; many aunts, uncles, and cousins from both sides. She was part of a family with over 100 members.

Carmen will be remembered in a Celebration of Life service by her family.

To plant a tree in memory of Carmen Salas as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.