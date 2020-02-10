{{featured_button_text}}

STE. GENEVIEVE - Carmen Sue Boyd, of Ste. Genevieve, passed away on February 9, 2020, at Mercy St. Louis at the age of 74. She was born near Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, on December 2, 1945, to the late Sterling Mark Pfeifer and Ruby Irene (Vest) Pfeifer. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, John Robert Boyd in 2008 and a sister, Melanie Runyon.

Carmen was a life-long resident of the area having graduated from Farmington High School with the class of 1964. She was a medical transcriptionist at Mineral Area Hospital in Farmington. Playing Bingo was one of her favorite pastimes and she loved living the country life near Coffman.

Survivors include her children, Suzanne (Chris) Huffman and Jason (Crystal) Boyd; two grandchildren, Dale Huffman and Blair Boyd; a sister, Bonnie (Wayne) Jones; brothers, Sterling "Mark" Pfeifer and Matthew (Todd) Pfeifer; special family friends, Mary Sue Boothby and Kay Michaels; nieces, nephews and extended family.

There will be a celebration of life planned for a later date. Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Old Stone Church Cemetery. Share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

