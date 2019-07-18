{{featured_button_text}}
FARMINGTON – Carol A. Botkin of Farmington passed away June 3, 2019, at her residence at the age of 77. She was born June 14, 1941, in Ironton, Missouri, to the late Edwina (Zolman) and Howard Vance Herrold. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Cynthia Hanshew.

Carol enjoyed fishing, playing cards, going to the casinos but most of all spending time with her grandchildren. She was a very genuine person with a huge heart and loved helping others in any way she could. She will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Carol is survived by her husband of 54 years, Jim Botkin of Farmington, her children, Terri (and husband Jim) Eatock of Pittsfield, Illinois, Debra Ann Morrison of Farmington, Tracy (and husband Bob) Moss of Farmington and Doug (and wife Heather) Botkin of Farmington, seven grandchildren, four great grandchildren and many friends.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, July 27 from 4-7 p.m. at Twin Oaks Vineyard, Grand Oaks Building, 6470 Highway F in Farmington, Missouri. Memorials, if desired, may be made to Preferred Hospice, 810 Progress Drive, Farmington, MO 63640 or the American Lung Association, 7745 Carondelet Avenue, Suite 305, St Louis, MO 63105. View the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

